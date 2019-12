Prosecutors Don't Oppose Rick Gates' Request For Probation

Watch VideoFederal prosecutors recommended that former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates be spared from prison time because of his "extraordinary assistance" in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.According to court documents filed Tuesday, prosecutors said they don't oppose Gates' request to be given

You Might Like

Tweets about this biglove RT @thedailybeast: Ahead of his sentence, prosecutors said they wouldn’t oppose his request for no prison time because of his “extraordinar… 2 minutes ago The Daily Beast Ahead of his sentence, prosecutors said they wouldn’t oppose his request for no prison time because of his “extraor… https://t.co/3FIRR0gcHv 31 minutes ago Charles RT @jawja100: Rick Gates faces sentencing of 5-6 yrs for conspiracy and lying to FBI in Mueller probe FEDERAL PROSECUTORS SAY THEY WOULD N… 9 hours ago Legal Times Prosecutors backed Gates’ bid for leniency, saying they did not oppose his request for a sentence without prison ti… https://t.co/AZHnVivauB 10 hours ago OneAmerica https://t.co/xajKXIzW9g “Prosecutors,who did not oppose Mr. Gates’s request for probation,strongly urged the judge… https://t.co/AhZSv71SLW 10 hours ago