Prosecutors Don't Oppose Rick Gates' Request For Probation

Newsy Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Prosecutors Don't Oppose Rick Gates' Request For ProbationWatch VideoFederal prosecutors recommended that former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates be spared from prison time because of his "extraordinary assistance" in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, prosecutors said they don't oppose Gates' request to be given...
News video: Prosecutors Don't Oppose Rick Gates' Request For Probation

Prosecutors Don't Oppose Rick Gates' Request For Probation 01:00

 Prosecutors said Gates provided "extraordinary assistance" in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

