Klobuchar: I’ll repair damage by Trump on US foreign policy

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar pledged Wednesday to repair the damage she says President Donald Trump has done in the international community, saying that — if elected — she would negotiate a new nuclear agreement with Iran, rejoin a global climate pact and rebuild America’s diplomatic corps and its relationships with U.S. […]

