Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Klobuchar: I’ll repair damage by Trump on US foreign policy

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar pledged Wednesday to repair the damage she says President Donald Trump has done in the international community, saying that — if elected — she would negotiate a new nuclear agreement with Iran, rejoin a global climate pact and rebuild America’s diplomatic corps and its relationships with U.S. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Klobuchar: Trump 'coddling' Putin makes 'Russia Great Again'

Klobuchar: Trump 'coddling' Putin makes 'Russia Great Again' 01:39

 2020 Democratic presidential contender and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump's foreign policy saying he aligns the country with 'forces of corruption and authoritarianism'.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

richismo77

Richard Turyn @willapercy @SenAmyKlobuchar @PeteButtigieg Good if Klobuchar is finally moving up. I think Americans would apprec… https://t.co/Th1e10acN8 2 hours ago

collabregate

Collabregator Klobuchar: I'll repair damage by Trump on US foreign policy - The San Diego Union-Tribune... 5 days ago

bogiefurret

Elizabeth Brown Klobuchar: I'll repair damage by Trump on US foreign policy https://t.co/ga84rFdl8A 5 days ago

igggie1

donna wiederhold Klobuchar: I'll repair damage by Trump on US foreign policy https://t.co/95YwXrhHdC 5 days ago

collabregate

Collabregator Klobuchar: I'll repair damage by Trump on US foreign policy - Federal News Network... 6 days ago

Samiam47047794

Samiam RT @Mickeefl: @Samiam47047794 @AmyMcGrathKY @UnKochCampus Kamala Harris is going to get back in the presidential race as Amy Klobuchar's VP… 1 week ago

Mickeefl

mikelf @Samiam47047794 @AmyMcGrathKY @UnKochCampus Kamala Harris is going to get back in the presidential race as Amy Klob… https://t.co/JyMsAX6NpC 1 week ago

collabregate

Collabregator Klobuchar: I'll repair damage by Trump on U.S. foreign policy - Minnesota Public Radio News... 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.