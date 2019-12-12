Global  

Impeachment Explainer: What Are The Articles Against President Trump?

Newsy Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Impeachment Explainer: What Are The Articles Against President Trump?Watch VideoThe House Judiciary Committee unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, marking the fourth time in American history that a president has been charged with high crimes and misdemeanors. Let's take a look at what those charges are.

The first article charges President Trump with...
News video: Impeachment Explainer: What Are The Articles Against President Trump?

Impeachment Explainer: What Are The Articles Against President Trump? 02:36

 The House Judiciary Committee unveiled two Articles of Impeachment seeking to remove Donald Trump as president. We explain the charges.

Dozens rally in Las Vegas on eve of US House impeachment vote [Video]Dozens rally in Las Vegas on eve of US House impeachment vote

500 "Nobody Is Above the Law" rallies are taking place in cities across the U.S. on Tuesday night, including in downtown Las Vegas. People are rallying as members of congress prepare to hold an..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:33Published

Rallies in New York on eve of Trump impeachment vote [Video]Rallies in New York on eve of Trump impeachment vote

Demonstrators rallied in New York on Tuesday (December 17) night to call for U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment and removal from office on the eve of the House of Representatives' expected vote..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Rails Against ‘Flimsy’ Articles of Impeachment by ‘Radical’ Democrats

President Trump told supporters at a Pennsylvania rally that they were “lucky I became your president” before denouncing the impeachment effort.
Trump Deletes Typo Laden Tweet On Impeachment Day: ‘Can You Believe That I WIll Be Impeached Today?’

Who among us has not immediately regretted clicking send upon seeing a typo in a just written tweet? President Donald Trump, we feel your pain. On the day of his...
