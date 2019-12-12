Blindguy Resists! Impeachment Explainer: What Are The Articles Against President Trump? https://t.co/sU5iEVV7JS via @newsy 4 days ago This American Adam RT @shearm: EXPLAINER — Are you excited, but a bit confused, by the prospect of watching a Judiciary Committee markup session on impeachmen… 5 days ago Michael D. Shear EXPLAINER — Are you excited, but a bit confused, by the prospect of watching a Judiciary Committee markup session o… https://t.co/wUHC6gqb3Q 5 days ago TheIrishBiddy RT @Independent_ie: Explainer: What the articles of impeachment against Trump mean https://t.co/lrDpzbhrFt https://t.co/YMZrTG1BvU 6 days ago Independent.ie Explainer: What the articles of impeachment against Trump mean https://t.co/lrDpzbhrFt https://t.co/YMZrTG1BvU 6 days ago John O'Neil If you know somebody who's just started to focus on impeachment and wonders what it's all about, here's a nifty exp… https://t.co/GxVF7JsXp5 6 days ago Independent.ie Explainer: What the articles of impeachment against Trump mean https://t.co/lrDpzbhrFt https://t.co/JbCBreih5N 6 days ago Javier Zarracina House Democrats are unveiling 2 articles of impeachment against Trump. Follow where we are in the process and what… https://t.co/7MxJV64O86 6 days ago