Restored Emblematic Painting

Eurasia Review Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Researchers from Valencia’s Polytechnic University (UPV) have restored one of the most emblematic paintings of Valencia’s Saint Nicholas parish. The painting is ‘Christ tied to the column’, whose author is said to be Nicolás Borrás, one of the main representatives of the High Maniera in Valencia, and a disciple of Juan...
