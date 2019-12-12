Global  

US President Donald Trump ridicules Time magazine's naming of climate activist Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year

Zee News Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Trump asked the activist to chill, adding that she should go a good old fashioned movie with a friend. "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" tweeted Trump.
News video: Time person of 2019: Climate activist Greta Thunberg is youngest to be named

Time person of 2019: Climate activist Greta Thunberg is youngest to be named 02:17

 Greta Thunberg has been named the Time Person of the Year. The 16-year-old climate change activist has become the youngest person to win this accolade in the magazine's 92 year history. Her movement started off as a solitary school strike, which ultimately inspired 4 miliion people to join the...

