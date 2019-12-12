News24.com | Your weather update | A warm Friday is expected across SA

Snow will taper to flurries later this evening with snow ending by tonight. Skies will turn partly cloudy with winds very light out of the northwest at 2-5 mph with lower 20s. Partly cloudy skies are on tap for your Friday with southwest winds at 2-5 mph. There is a chance of light snow Friday night...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
News.co.za Your weather update | Brace for Friday fun day as hot temperatures grip much of SA https://t.co/OTMvURm6EW 19 hours ago
Africa Times of News https://t.co/5forg0Lkx9 | Your weather update | Brace for Friday fun day as hot temperatures grip much of SA… https://t.co/5DyM26uKaB 23 hours ago