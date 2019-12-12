Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

News24.com | Your weather update | A warm Friday is expected across SA

News24 Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
While it will be warm for much of South Africa on Friday, the SA Weather Service has issued a watch for rain and fires across the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published < > Embed
News video: Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast 03:23

 Snow will taper to flurries later this evening with snow ending by tonight. Skies will turn partly cloudy with winds very light out of the northwest at 2-5 mph with lower 20s. Partly cloudy skies are on tap for your Friday with southwest winds at 2-5 mph. There is a chance of light snow Friday night...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Newscoza

News.co.za Your weather update | Brace for Friday fun day as hot temperatures grip much of SA https://t.co/OTMvURm6EW 19 hours ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News https://t.co/5forg0Lkx9 | Your weather update | Brace for Friday fun day as hot temperatures grip much of SA… https://t.co/5DyM26uKaB 23 hours ago

XtremeWeatherTT

Extreme Weather Talk Your weather update - Brace for Friday fun day as hot temperatures grip much of SA #ExtremeWeather https://t.co/UeFtRzmaWs 1 day ago

News24

News24 https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Your weather update | Brace for Friday fun day as hot temperatures grip much of SA https://t.co/cpajPrwYMt 1 day ago

Ayandamdakane43

ayandamdakane RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Your weather update | Brace for Friday fun day as hot temperatures grip much of SA: It will b… 1 day ago

danieltheman24

Daniel Lincoln Your weather update | Brace for Friday fun day as hot temperatures grip much of SA https://t.co/rHYSl4Zamz? shared via @News24 1 day ago

Scumezza

anna sanfilippo Your weather update | Brace for Friday fun day as hot temperatures grip much of SA via @News24 https://t.co/9Y7YmaAkce 1 day ago

SABreakingNews

SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Your weather update | Brace for Friday fun day as hot temperatures grip much of SA: It wi… https://t.co/UN8xS7nZDR 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.