Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Who Is Jeremy Corbyn? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
UK general elections were held on 8 May 2015. The Labour Party lost the elections and the leader Ed Miliband resigned. Jeremy Corbyn was elected in British Labor Party Chairmanship as of 12 September 2015 with 60 percent of delegate votes. He held no serious public post in the past. His rivals didn’t take him seriously. The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeremy Corbyn to Step Down as Labour Party Leader

Jeremy Corbyn to Step Down as Labour Party Leader 01:00

 Jeremy Corbyn to Step Down as Labour Party Leader. The socialist leader made the announcement on Friday. after the Labour Party lost a number of seats to the Conservatives in the U.K. General Election. The Conservative Party was projected to win 357 of the 650 seats in the British Parliament,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.