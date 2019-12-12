Global  

U.S. Senate confirms John Sullivan as next U.S. ambassador to Russia

Reuters Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of John Sullivan, President Donald Trump's pick to be Ambassador to Russia, at a time when ties between Washington and Moscow have been strained.
