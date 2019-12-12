Global  

Cory Booker expects to miss next debate but won’t drop out

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cory Booker will remain in the Democratic presidential race even though he does not expect to qualify for next week’s primary debate, he announced Thursday, after a burst of fundraising support has given him the resources he needs to continue his bid. “Thanks to the outpouring of support over the past few […]
News video: Cory Booker Will Not Qualify For Next Debate

 Sen. Cory Booker will remain in the Democratic presidential race even though he does not expect to qualify for next week’s primary debate

