Pete Buttigieg - Pete Buttigieg wrongly claims South Bend’s black poverty rate fell more than half

Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The Truth-o-Meter says: Mostly False | Pete Buttigieg wrongly claims South Bend’s black poverty rate fell more than halfPete Buttigieg sat down for an interview with the author of a viral essay that called him "a lying MF." The Root's Michael Harriot said Buttigieg asked him for a face-to-face conversation, and so they met up. The video of the interview posted Dec. 9 shows them talking about Buttigieg’s tenure as mayor of South Bend and how his actions have affected racial disparities in the city. At one point, Buttigieg said: "I'm proud of the fact that black poverty fell by more than half on my watch." Buttigieg has been the mayor of South Bend since 2012 ...



>> More 👓 View full article

