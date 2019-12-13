Global  

Bad weather has covered a California beach with 'penis-fish'

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Bad weather has covered a California beach with 'penis-fish'A wild storm has caused creatures dubbed "penis-fish" to cover a beach in California."Fat innkeeper worm" or Urechis caupo appeared on Drakes Beach, California last week when extremely bad weather forced them out of their underwater...
News video: Weather Alert: Heavy rain with temporary flooding Thursday morning (12/12/19)

 Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible. Rainfall will be heavy in spots so please be careful and give yourself a little extra time for your morning commute.

