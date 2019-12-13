Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump impeachment: President faces historic house vote after panel charges him with abusing office and obstructing Congress

Independent Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Donald Trump faces an historic impeachment vote in the House of Representatives within days after the House Judiciary Committee met in a rare Friday morning session to approve articles of impeachment against him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: House Democrats Release 2 Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump

House Democrats Release 2 Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump 02:00

 The articles include charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.