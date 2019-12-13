Mexican Senate ratifies changes to USMCA trade pact Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate voted Thursday to approve the modifications negotiated this week to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, known as the USMCA. The Senate vote of 107 to 1 gave approval to increased enforcement of labor and environmental rules. The vote clears the way for a revamped version of the 25-year-old North American free […] 👓 View full article

