Mexican Senate ratifies changes to USMCA trade pact

Seattle Times Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate voted Thursday to approve the modifications negotiated this week to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, known as the USMCA. The Senate vote of 107 to 1 gave approval to increased enforcement of labor and environmental rules. The vote clears the way for a revamped version of the 25-year-old North American free […]
