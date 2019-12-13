Global  

Los Angeles police officer charged with fondling corpse

Seattle Times Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer who allegedly fondled a dead woman’s breast was charged Thursday with a felony, authorities said. David Rojas, 27, was charged with having sexual contact with human remains without authority, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. He could face up to […]
News video: LAPD officer charged for fondling corpse

 A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been arrested after body camera footage allegedly caught him fondling a female corpse.

