Los Angeles police officer charged with fondling corpse

Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer who allegedly fondled a dead woman’s breast was charged Thursday with a felony, authorities said. David Rojas, 27, was charged with having sexual contact with human remains without authority, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. He could face up to […] 👓 View full article

