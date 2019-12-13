Post offices to be named for Marilyn Monroe, Ritchie Valens

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed resolutions renaming two post offices in the Los Angeles area in honor of Marilyn Monroe and rock ’n’ roll legend Ritchie Valens. The Los Angeles Daily News reported Thursday that the Van Nuys Civic Center postal depot will be renamed the Marilyn Monroe Post Office. The […]

