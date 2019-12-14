Global  

Upcoming Democratic Debate Will Have Fewer Voices Of Color

Newsy Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Upcoming Democratic Debate Will Have Fewer Voices Of ColorWatch VideoA once historically diverse field of Democratic presidential candidates will look a lot different during the next debate. And the exclusion of Black or Latino candidates from the stage could alienate voters the party depends on. 

Seven candidates qualified for the December debate. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang will be...
News video: Upcoming Democratic Debate Will Have Fewer Voices Of Color

Upcoming Democratic Debate Will Have Fewer Voices Of Color 02:41

 The stage for the December Democratic debate will look a lot less diverse than previous events. That development could give pause to some voters.

PoppiD

ChazziDavis.com Will upcoming Democratic debate be canceled because of strike? | ABC News https://t.co/OV5U7DAmyA 1 day ago

PNWNIC

Nicole Hulin 🖖🧢☂️☂️☂️ RT @IowaPublicRadio: Entrepreneur and presidential candidate Andrew Yang is touting his status as the only person of color to qualify for t… 2 days ago

BornNBredTexan

Julie K 🧢 I truly believe that the upcoming Democratic debate will be a huge breakout moment for @AndrewYang! It's his time t… https://t.co/XCIBHW9fJd 3 days ago

IowaPublicRadio

Iowa Public Radio Entrepreneur and presidential candidate Andrew Yang is touting his status as the only person of color to qualify fo… https://t.co/hwnXqUGm3G 3 days ago

EditorPublisher

E&P Apple announced today it will collaborate with ABC News on coverage of the upcoming 2020 U.S. presidential election… https://t.co/BhGePPS7s9 4 days ago

a1dbb

SUPPORT YOUR PRESIDENT! Upcoming Democratic Debate Will Have Fewer Voices Of Color WHAT COLOR IS A VOICE? https://t.co/RZMnzHHiE0 via @newsy 4 days ago

leebellar

liberals suck🇺🇸 RT @FreeMediaUS: Seven Democratic Presidential candidates say they will boycott the upcoming debate... So, in other words, the Do Nothing… 4 days ago

