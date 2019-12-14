Global  

Melania Trump appears to condone Trump's criticism of Thunberg

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Melania Trump appears to condone Trump's criticism of ThunbergMelania Trump on Friday appeared to condone her husband's criticism of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, saying through a spokeswoman that her 13-year-old son, Barron, is in a different category than the teenage climate activist "who travels...
