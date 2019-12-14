Global  

Boris Johnson, Tory Party Win Large Majority In UK Parliament

Eurasia Review Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a resounding election victory on Friday that will allow him to end three years of political paralysis and take Britain out of the European Union within weeks.

Boris Johnson will return to Downing Street with a big majority after the Conservatives swept aside Labour in its traditional...
News video: Boris Johnson's Conservative Party Predicted To Win UK Election, Exit Poll Shows

Boris Johnson's Conservative Party Predicted To Win UK Election, Exit Poll Shows 01:16

 Boris Johnson's Conservative Party Predicted To Win UK Election, Exit Poll Shows. The exit poll commissioned by BBC, ITV and Sky News says that the Conservatives will win 368 seats in Parliament . while the opposition Labour party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, will lose 71 seats for a total of 191. ....

ianjohnston63

ian johnston retired RT @simonmaginn: Boris Johnson's Conservative party has received cash from 9 Russian donors named in a suppressed intelligence report https… 29 seconds ago

Heliotropics

RajP #GTTO RT @TheProleStar: One of Boris Johnson's new recruits to the Tory party is extremist group Britain First's 'chief of staff' Andrew Edge. He… 2 minutes ago

flow_rider_mtb

Dr Berms When you're party needs to be bolstered by extreme right wing racists, you're not fit to lead the country. I'd like… https://t.co/AXUF7ljrhW 3 minutes ago

RobertaBirder

Roberta RT @nickreeves9876: Dear @BorisJohnson, what are you going to do about fascists joining the Tory party? Will you assure the public that the… 7 minutes ago

elite46202580

elite RT @tomcolsy99_: Without Farage: No referendum No purge of spineless wets No removal of Theresa May No Boris Johnson No Blyth Valley No Bo… 8 minutes ago

stephenbourne2

stephen bourne #GTTO #BDS RT @thepileus: If you've not yet heard, the Far-Right group Britain 1st sent a mass email to its members asking them to join the Tory Party… 8 minutes ago

Phoeniciankeith

k-man RT @buddy_hell: How about you @bbclaurak, are you comfortable with neo-fascist entryism in the Tory Party? Warning: your silence on this ma… 11 minutes ago

bane_baldy

BaldyBane RT @1kilroywashere: Tory Islamophobia inquiry runs into trouble as Conservative peer criticises academic appointed to head it https://t.co/… 16 minutes ago

