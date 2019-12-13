‘Mad Men’ actress Christina Hendricks files for divorce Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Mad Men” actress Christina Hendricks filed for divorce Friday from her husband of 10 years, actor Geoffrey Arend. Hendricks filed the marriage dissolution documents in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences. The 44-year-old Hendricks and the 41-year-old Arend have no children. The two announced their separation in a statement in […] 👓 View full article

0

