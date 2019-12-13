Global  

Impeachment saga is a quick TV moment after hours of talk

Seattle Times Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — For a few moments, most of the talking ceased, replaced by simple recitations of “aye” or “no.” The House Judiciary Committee’s vote Friday on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump made for a short and solemn television show, in contrast to hours of debate that stretched over two days […]
