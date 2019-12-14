Global  

'China, US agree on text of phase one trade deal'

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
*Beijing:* China and the US have agreed on the text of a phase one economic and trade agreement based on the principle of equality and mutual respect, official Chinese media reported on Friday.

China and the US have been locked in a longstanding trade war that has threatened to roil the global economy. The US has imposed...
News video: U.S. exports to China to double under 'phase one' deal -Kudlow

U.S. exports to China to double under 'phase one' deal -Kudlow 01:39

 The so-called "phase one" trade deal between Washington and Beijing has been "absolutely completed," White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on Monday, adding that U.S. exports to China will double under the agreement. Conway G. Gittens reports.

