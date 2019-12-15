Global  

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan In Saudi Arabia, Meets Crown Prince

Eurasia Review Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Riyadh on Saturday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Khan was received at King Khalid International Airport by the governor of Riyadh region Prince Faisal bin Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and Pakistan’s ambassador to the Kingdom Raja Ali...
News video: KL Summit: Five major issues facing Muslim world

KL Summit: Five major issues facing Muslim world 02:57

 Leaders from some of the world's most populous Muslim-majority countries set to address issues on Islamophobia, poverty.

