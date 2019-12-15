Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

North Korea Conducts ‘Crucial Test’ As Deadline Nears

Eurasia Review Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
By William Gallo

North Korea said Saturday it had conducted “another crucial test” at a satellite launch and rocket engine facility to bolster its “reliable strategic nuclear deterrent.” 
The test comes just weeks ahead of the country’s self-imposed end-of-year deadline for the U.S. to provide more concessions...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: North Korea conducts 'crucial' test at a missile launch site

North Korea conducts 'crucial' test at a missile launch site 00:50

 State media outlet KCNA said it boosted the country's strategic nuclear deterrence. South Korea's defence minister said it was an engine test.View on euronews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.