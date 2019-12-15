Tempo Of Belarus And Russia’s Integration Talks Rises But Matters Remain Delicately Poised – Analysis

Belarus and Russia are in talks to accelerate the creation of a unified state. The news followed leaks in September this year in which Russian media outlet Kommersant stated that Russia and Belarus were planning to form an economic confederacy by 2022 and that December 2020 would herald the signing of the necessary ...

