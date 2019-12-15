Brexit law to return to parliament before Christmas: deputy FM Sunak Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to bring back Brexit legislation to parliament before Christmas, deputy finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday, adding that shortly thereafter the government would present a new budget. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this