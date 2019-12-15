Global  

'Public health emergency': Doctors urge PM and NSW Premier to act on smoke

SBS Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Doctors and health professionals are urging the prime minister and NSW premier to act in response to the "public health emergency" caused by bushfire smoke.
