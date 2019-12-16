Global  

Likely Israeli Cyber Attack Compromises 15-Million Iranian Bank Accounts – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
The NY Times published a story this week about a massive cyber attack against three major Iranian banks which targeted 15-million customers. The latter received warnings that their account information had been hacked, harvested and made available via a Telegram account. This, of course, aroused panic in account holders and the...
Iran Claims Repels Massive State-Sponsored Cyber Attack Against Infrastructures

Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi announced that a huge cyber attack organized by a foreign state has...
Eurasia Review


