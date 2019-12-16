Boris Johnson’s Election Victory: Now He ‘Owns’ The Toxic Brexit Nightmare – OpEd
Monday, 16 December 2019 () The only positive message that can be taken from the otherwise almost insanely depressing outcome of Thursday’s General Election — in which the Tories, under Boris Johnson, a lying and thoroughly untrustworthy philandering narcissist, secured an outright majority — is that Johnson now ‘owns’ Brexit, the toxic...
As Brixton woke to news of Boris Johnson’s Conservative government winning a huge majority, many black britons told HuffPost UK of their mistrust of the prime minister but that Brexit was his party’s mess and they should be the ones to resolve it.