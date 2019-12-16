Global  

News24.com | India protests spread over 'anti-Muslim' law

Monday, 16 December 2019
Fresh protests were expected across India on Monday over a new citizenship law seen as anti-Muslim, after clashes overnight in the capital and days of unrest in the northeast that left six people dead.
News video: Buses torched as protests continue over India citizenship law

Buses torched as protests continue over India citizenship law 00:57

 Demonstrators torched vehicles in New Delhi on Sunday (December 15) as protests against a new citizenship law continued for a fifth straight day across the country.

