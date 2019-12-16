Global  

Jewellery worth $64 million stolen from UK's Tamara Ecclestone: Sun

Reuters Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, has had 50 million pounds ($64 million)-worth of jewellery stolen from her home in West London during a 50 minute raid, the Sun newspaper reported on Monday.
News video: Tamara Ecclestone targeted in $66 million jewellery theft

Tamara Ecclestone targeted in $66 million jewellery theft 00:43

 Wealthy British socialite Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion has been raided by thieves who reportedly stole more than $66 million dollars in jewellery.

