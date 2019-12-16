Global  

Appeals Court Strikes Down Mississippi's 15-Week Abortion Ban

Newsy Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Appeals Court Strikes Down Mississippi's 15-Week Abortion BanWatch VideoA federal appeals court has blocked Mississippi's controversial 15-week abortion ban.

The law — one of the most restrictive in the U.S. — bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of incest or rape. The only exceptions are for fetuses with health problems that make them "incompatible with life"...
News video: Appeals Court Strikes Down Mississippi's 15-Week Abortion Ban

 The only abortion clinic in Mississippi sued the state after Gov. Phil Bryant signed the bill into law in 2018.

