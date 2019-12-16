Appeals Court Strikes Down Mississippi's 15-Week Abortion Ban Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Watch VideoA federal appeals court has blocked Mississippi's controversial 15-week abortion ban.



The law — one of the most restrictive in the U.S. — bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of incest or rape. The only exceptions are for fetuses with health problems that make them "incompatible with life"...

