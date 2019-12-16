Global  

Rep. Jeff Van Drew Staffers Resign As He Prepares To Switch Parties

Newsy Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Rep. Jeff Van Drew Staffers Resign As He Prepares To Switch PartiesWatch VideoMultiple people working for Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey are stepping down as the Democratic congressman gets ready to switch political parties. 

Five aides announced their resignation in a letter obtained by several media outlets Sunday. It read, in part: "Sadly, Congressman Van Drew's decision to join the...
News video: Rep. Jeff Van Drew Staffers Resign As He Prepares To Switch Parties

Rep. Jeff Van Drew Staffers Resign As He Prepares To Switch Parties 00:54

 Van Drew strongly opposes House Democrats&apos; efforts to impeach President Trump and plans to switch to the Republican party.

