Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Poilievre joins growing list of Tories not ruling out a leadership bid

CTV News Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Longtime Conservative member of Parliament Pierre Poilievre has added his name to a growing list of Conservatives who aren’t ruling out a leadership bid.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vancitysingh

Kiran Singh RT @CTVNews: Poilievre joins growing list of Tories not ruling out a leadership bid https://t.co/Cs0MzLkDEL https://t.co/lCKhPuAVde 14 hours ago

CTVNews

CTV News Poilievre joins growing list of Tories not ruling out a leadership bid https://t.co/Cs0MzLkDEL https://t.co/lCKhPuAVde 17 hours ago

BCbred

Scott Johnston Seriously?! Pro tip for the @CPC_HQ If you want to win, run @lraitt or Peter McKay... I get this is a process but w… https://t.co/PuGR9TfjyI 21 hours ago

kw1979

kw1979 RT @CTVNews: Poilievre joins growing list of Tories not ruling out a leadership bid https://t.co/UbuCWbspiE https://t.co/uKybTg9ZXi 1 day ago

CTVNews

CTV News Poilievre joins growing list of Tories not ruling out a leadership bid https://t.co/UbuCWbspiE https://t.co/uKybTg9ZXi 1 day ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Poilievre joins growing list of Tories not ruling out a leadership bid - CTV News - https://t.co/M6CxecAtm3 1 day ago

Redtories4peace

RedTories4Peace @Mortgages_YYC Joyce, I heard Pierre's considering it 💙 https://t.co/rhktMRiRnc 1 day ago

Redtories4peace

RedTories4Peace @JulioDoubleD He said today, He's considering it! https://t.co/rhktMRiRnc 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.