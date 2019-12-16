New Health Insurance Insights

Global  

Eurasia Review Monday, 16 December 2019
A new analysis of a randomized health insurance program in Oregon sheds light on the value the program has for enrollees and providers alike.

The study, by MIT economist Amy Finkelstein and two co-authors, suggests that adults with low incomes value Medicaid at only about 20 cents to 50 cents per dollar of medical spending...
