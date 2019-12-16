President Donald Trump on Monday said he would be disappointed if something is "in the works" in North Korea and the United States is watching activities in the Asian nation closely.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Eric Feinberg RT @nknewsorg: “We are watching. We will see,” Trump said at a meeting with U.S. state governors when asked about North Korea’s nuclear pro… 18 minutes ago NK NEWS “We are watching. We will see,” Trump said at a meeting with U.S. state governors when asked about North Korea’s nu… https://t.co/qcngOEchYg 36 minutes ago P-risks 🗼💰📈🛢 Trump says U.S. is watching North Korea closely https://t.co/Cyy3bqxqEl 58 minutes ago NK NEWS The United States is watching North Korea’s recent maneuvers “very closely,” and will “take care of it” if the coun… https://t.co/e3iP8YPGzt 6 hours ago Ebi Tarkeshi 🎻 U.S./North Korea Relations Senior diplomat: U.S. dismisses North Korean deadline on nuclear concessions The Hill.… https://t.co/RuXfDuahhu 6 hours ago Korea Embassy DC President Trump says he would be disappointed if something is “in the works” in North #Korea and adds that the U.S.… https://t.co/kl2HLVMVtO 14 hours ago Alexander Trump says U.S. is watching North Korea closely https://t.co/wSOivGgHfE 14 hours ago NK NEWS “We’ll take care of it,” Trump says about North Korean nuclear program: President Trump tells reporters U.S. is wa… https://t.co/AWgh45JYYu 15 hours ago