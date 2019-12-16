Global  

Trump says U.S. is watching North Korea closely

Reuters Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
President Donald Trump on Monday said he would be disappointed if something is "in the works" in North Korea and the United States is watching activities in the Asian nation closely.
