Climate Change Accounting: The Failure Of COP25 – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Prior to the UN Convention on Climate Change talks held in Madrid, the sense that tradition would assert itself was hard to buck.  Weariness and frustration came in the wake of initial high minded optimism. Delegates spent an extra two days and nights attempting to reach a deal covering carbon reduction measures before the...
News video: U.N. climate summit grinds to a close after going into overtime

U.N. climate summit grinds to a close after going into overtime 01:56

 A handful of major states resisted pressure on Sunday (December 15) to ramp up efforts to combat global warming as a U.N. climate summit ground to a delayed close, prompting sharp criticism from smaller countries and environmental activists. David Doyle reports.

