Danforth shooting victims, family file $150M lawsuit targeting gun manufacturer

Tuesday, 17 December 2019
Family members and the victims of a 2018 shooting rampage on The Danforth have filed a multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit targeting gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson.
Gunmaker Smith & Wesson served with $150M lawsuit over Danforth shooting

Family members and the victims of a 2018 shooting rampage on The Danforth have filed a multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit targeting gun manufacturer Smith...
