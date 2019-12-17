France's pensions chief resigns on day 12 of strikes
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 () *Paris:* The French official leading a controversial pensions overhaul stepped down on Monday over a scandal involving undeclared payments, as a crippling transport strike against the proposals entered its 12th day, imperilling the holiday plans of thousands. Jean-Paul Delevoye became the target of unions' ire after admitting...
Strikes disrupted travel across France for the 13th consecutive day on Tuesday (December 17).
In Nantes, thousands gathered on Rue de La Commune in protest against President Emmanuel Macron's retirement reform.
