News24.com | Gender workplace equality 257 years away: WEF

News24 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Women may have to wait more than two centuries for equality at work, according to a report showing gender inequality growing in workplaces worldwide despite increasing demands for equal treatment.
 Iceland is the most gender equal country in the world for the 11th year in a row, according to a new report by World Economic Forum.

