Use of death penalty in U.S. this year was 'near historic lows,' report says

CTV News Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
The use of the death penalty across the United States remained near "historic lows" this year, a new report by the Death Penalty Information Center says.
News video: Report: Death Penalty On The Decline In The U.S.

Report: Death Penalty On The Decline In The U.S. 02:29

 The Death Penalty Information Center reports 2019 is the fifth straight year with fewer than 30 executions and fewer than 50 death sentences.

