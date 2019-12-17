Federal Judge Schedules Michael Flynn's Sentencing

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Watch VideoSentencing for former national security adviser Michael Flynn is scheduled for January, following a federal judge's rejection of defense arguments and a series of sentencing delays.



On Monday, Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan rejected arguments from Flynn's defense attorneys that prosecutors withheld evidence that



Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017, but his sentencing was delayed multiple times.