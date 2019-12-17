Global  

India citizenship protests grow more violent as students decry police clashes

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Indian student protests that turned into violent clashes with police galvanized nationwide opposition on Tuesday to a new law that provides a path to citizenship for non-Muslim migrants who entered the country illegally from several neighboring countries.
