Trump impeachment vote: US House panel to set rules of engagement

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Democrats, Republicans to decide how much time will be set aside for debate for Wednesday's historic impeachment vote.
News video: House Rules Committee Hashing Out Guidelines For Impeachment Vote

House Rules Committee Hashing Out Guidelines For Impeachment Vote 01:57

 A House impeachment vote against President Donald Trump is one day away; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

