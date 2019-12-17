Global  

Britain threatens Brexit cliff-edge to force EU trade deal by Dec. 2020

Reuters Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Britain set a hard deadline of December 2020 on Tuesday to reach a new trade deal with the European Union, betting that the prospect of another Brexit cliff-edge would force Brussels to move more quickly than usual to seal an accord.
