UK parliament Speaker Hoyle re-elected with vow to be impartial and fair

Reuters Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
British lawmakers re-elected Labour's Lindsay Hoyle as Speaker on Tuesday, as he vowed to be impartial and fair in a moderating role which saw his predecessor John Bercow accused of breaking convention to help opponents of Brexit.
 British lawmakers re-elected Labour's Lindsay Hoyle as Speaker on Tuesday who vowed to be impartial and fair in a moderating role which saw his predecessor John Bercow accused of breaking convention to help opponents of Brexit. Lauren Anthony reports.

British parliament convenes, re-elects Lindsay Hoyle as speaker

Mr Hoyle was elected in November to succeed John Bercow but served only a few days as speaker in the Commons.
Premium Times Nigeria


