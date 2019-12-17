Global  

Investigation reveals what may be 2 mass grave sites from 1921 Tulsa race riots

CTV News Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
A decades-long effort to recover mass burial plots from the 1921 Tulsa race riot has been spurred forward after an investigation found that two sites in the Oklahoma city may contain unmarked mass graves.
News video: Potential of mass graves in Tulsa could mean excavation

Potential of mass graves in Tulsa could mean excavation 01:48

 The potential of mass graves in Tulsa from the 1921 race massacre could mean excavation in the future. 2 Works for You's Gitzel Puente has more from the findings.

What's next in search for mass graves [Video]What's next in search for mass graves

What's next in search for mass graves

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Possible mass grave from 1921 Tulsa race massacre found

Scientists in Oklahoma may be close to finding evidence of mass graves linked to one of the worst acts of racial violence in U.S. history. It's true scope was...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle Times

New Discoveries Open Old Chapter In Tulsa Race Riots Of 1921

Archaeologists and historians announce that they've identified at least two sites consistent with mass graves in Tulsa, site of race riots in 1921 that had been...
NPR Also reported by •Seattle Times

