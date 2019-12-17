Global  

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Is Now A No. 1 Song

Newsy Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You Is Now A No. 1 SongWatch VideoThe only thing Mariah Carey fans wanted for Christmas was a No. 1 hit — and they finally got it. 

"Make my wish come true"

The pop singer's holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart Monday — for the first time since it was released 25 years ago.

The song is...
News video: Mariah Carey's Christmas Song Hits Top Spot on Billboard HOT 100

Mariah Carey's Christmas Song Hits Top Spot on Billboard HOT 100 00:46

 After 25 years, Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Hits No.1 on Billboard HOT 100.

