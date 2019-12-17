Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Is Now A No. 1 Song Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Watch VideoThe only thing Mariah Carey fans wanted for Christmas was a No. 1 hit — and they finally got it.



"Make my wish come true"



The pop singer's holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart Monday — for the first time since it was released 25 years ago.



