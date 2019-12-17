Global  

New Jersey Senate Postpones Vote On Vaccination Exemptions

Newsy Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
New Jersey Senate Postpones Vote On Vaccination ExemptionsWatch VideoThe New Jersey State Senate has postponed a vote on a bill eliminating religious exemptions for vaccinations. 

The vote was set to happen Monday night, but the Senate president said it was postponed because of a lack of secured yes votes. However, many speculate that the hourslong protest of the bill outside...
News video: New Jersey Senate Postpones Vote On Vaccination Exemptions

New Jersey Senate Postpones Vote On Vaccination Exemptions 00:55

 The bill would eliminate religious exemptions for vaccinations.

