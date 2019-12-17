New Jersey Senate Postpones Vote On Vaccination Exemptions Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Watch VideoThe New Jersey State Senate has postponed a vote on a bill eliminating religious exemptions for vaccinations.



The New Jersey State Senate has postponed a vote on a bill eliminating religious exemptions for vaccinations.

The vote was set to happen Monday night, but the Senate president said it was postponed because of a lack of secured yes votes. However, many speculate that the hourslong protest of the bill outside

