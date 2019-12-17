15M LifeLabs customers may have had personal data breached in cyberattack Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 18 hours ago )

Hackers may have obtained the personal data of 15 million LifeLabs clients after a systems breach, and this includes addresses, passwords, birthdays, health card numbers and, in some cases, lab results. 👓 View full article

