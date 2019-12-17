Democratic Debate To Go On As Scheduled Thursday Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Watch VideoThursday's Democratic debate at Loyola Marymount University will, in fact, happen after the two sides in a labor dispute holding up the debate reached a tentative deal.



The union Unite Here Local 11 said in a statement Tuesday that an agreement had been reached between the university's cafeteria workers and food

