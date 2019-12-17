Global  

Democratic Debate To Go On As Scheduled Thursday

Newsy Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Democratic Debate To Go On As Scheduled ThursdayWatch VideoThursday's Democratic debate at Loyola Marymount University will, in fact, happen after the two sides in a labor dispute holding up the debate reached a tentative deal. 

The union Unite Here Local 11 said in a statement Tuesday that an agreement had been reached between the university's cafeteria workers and food...
